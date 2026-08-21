Ladakh administration to withdraw cases against 25 over 2025 Leh violence, start Panchayat poll process

SRINAGAR: Partially conceding the demands of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the Ladakh administration has announced that cases registered against 25 persons in connection with the September 24, 2025 violence in Leh will be withdrawn and the panchayat election process in the Union Territory will begin soon.

While addressing a press conference in Leh, Chief Secretary Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, revealed that cases against 25 individuals found to have had limited or no involvement in the September 24, 2025 violence would be withdrawn.

The LAB and KDA, which are spearheading agitation for 6th Schedule and grant of statehood with legislature to Ladakh UT, have been demanding withdrawal of all cases registered against the persons detained in Leh after last year’s violence during a rally for statehood in which four persons were killed and 80 others injured. They are also demanding compensation to the four dead and injured in the violence.

It was one of the first instances of violence in the otherwise peaceful Ladakh region.

According to the Chief Secretary, 87 persons were booked and nine were charge sheeted for last year’s violence in Leh.

“We have discussed the issue with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. After his permission, it has been decided that cases against 25 persons will be withdrawn. Their FIRs will be withdrawn and a closure report will be filed in the court,” he said, adding that for rest of the cases, DGP has been asked to examine and take a decision.

The Chief Secretary also announced that the administration would initiate the process for holding of panchayat elections in Ladakh.

“We will recommend to State Election Commission to undertake preparation and revision of electoral rolls followed by formal notification and other statutory processes,” he said.