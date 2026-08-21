Ladakh administration to withdraw cases against 25 over 2025 Leh violence, start Panchayat poll process

SRINAGAR: Partially conceding the demands of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the Ladakh administration has announced that cases registered against 25 persons in connection with the September 24, 2025 violence in Leh will be withdrawn and the panchayat election process in the Union Territory will begin soon.
While addressing a press conference in Leh, Chief Secretary Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, revealed that cases against 25 individuals found to have had limited or no involvement in the September 24, 2025 violence would be withdrawn.
The LAB and KDA, which are spearheading agitation for 6th Schedule and grant of statehood with legislature to Ladakh UT, have been demanding withdrawal of all cases registered against the persons detained in Leh after last year’s violence during a rally for statehood in which four persons were killed and 80 others injured. They are also demanding compensation to the four dead and injured in the violence.
It was one of the first instances of violence in the otherwise peaceful Ladakh region.
According to the Chief Secretary, 87 persons were booked and nine were charge sheeted for last year’s violence in Leh.
“We have discussed the issue with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. After his permission, it has been decided that cases against 25 persons will be withdrawn. Their FIRs will be withdrawn and a closure report will be filed in the court,” he said, adding that for rest of the cases, DGP has been asked to examine and take a decision.
The Chief Secretary also announced that the administration would initiate the process for holding of panchayat elections in Ladakh.
“We will recommend to State Election Commission to undertake preparation and revision of electoral rolls followed by formal notification and other statutory processes,” he said.
There are 193 Panchayats in Ladakh including 95 in Leh and 98 in Kargil.
The last Panchayat and Municipal elections in Ladakh were held in 2018 when it was part of erstwhile J&K state. Both the bodies have completed their term.
Kundra emphasised that strengthening grassroots democracy remains an important priority and the Administration will work to ensure timely execution of the requisite legal, administrative and electoral processes at the earliest in coordination with the competent authorities.
“It will be the first step. As per Section 3 of LAHDC Act, it is mentioned that there will be district councils in all districts. Since Ladakh now has seven districts, it means there will be seven district councils,” he said, adding this process (LADHC polls) will be started in the next stage as some changes need to be made in the Act.
Asked whether municipal elections would also be held, the Chief Secretary said, “We will adhere to all constitutional and legal obligations. The Central Government has made it clear that every possible step to strengthen democracy here will be taken, so that people do not feel that their democratic aspirations are being ignored. The panchayat elections will be the first step in that direction.”
He said LG administration is making efforts to schedule a formal meeting of the Ladakh Sub-Committee with the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi by or before the second week of September to discuss the demands and expectations placed before the Union Government by KDA and LAB and the broader framework being examined for Ladakh.
During their meeting with MHA officials in Leh on Wednesday, the LAB and KDA leaders had demanded a democratic setup for the Union Territory including an elected Legislative Assembly headed by a Chief Minister, control over Home Affairs, Public Order and Police and a separate Ladakh Public Service Commission.