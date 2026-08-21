National Medical Register no longer voluntary, Medical Commission makes U-turn

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has made a second U-turn on the National Medical Register (NMR), proposing to make it mandatory again for registration and obtaining a licence to practice medicine in any state, after making the process voluntary in 2025 when the centralised register failed to take off.

Two years ago, the NMC made the NMR, a centralised database for modern medicine practitioners in the country, mandatory. However, after it failed to take off even after a year, the Union Health Ministry was forced to announce in Parliament through a written reply that it was voluntary. Now, in its draft Registration of Medical Practitioners and License to Practice Medicine (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, the NMC has inserted the requirement again for registration and obtaining a licence to practice in any state.

The proposal states that “the NMR shall be a national register of medical practitioners maintained by the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) as specified in Section 31 of the NMC Act, 2019, with a Unique Identification (UID) Number assigned to every medical practitioner registered under State Medical Register (SMR) maintained by the State Medical Councils.”

It further says that “the NMR number shall be valid for medical practice across India, in accordance with the provisions of these Regulations.”

The draft notification says, “The National Medical Register shall serve as the central repository of the registration particulars of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and of any disciplinary proceedings, orders of suspension, removal, restoration, or any such order issued by a State Medical Council, the Ethics and Medical Registration Board, or the National Medical Commission.” This paper was the first to report that the NMR portal, launched with great fanfare by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on August 23, 2024, had failed to register RMPs.