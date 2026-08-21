Shillong violence: Meghalaya witnesses fresh arson, petrol bomb attacks; none injured

In the past 24 hours, fresh incidents of arson and petrol bomb attacks on government properties occurred in Meghalaya. The furore erupted during a students' bike rally on Wednesday in Shillong and spread to several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, a blockade in Assam disrupted inter-state vehicular movement.

A petrol bomb was hurled at a police outpost in Shillong, while three government vehicles and a motorcycle were set ablaze in Ri-Bhoi and another petrol bomb was lobbed at a government office in South West Khasi Hills.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, though the attacks have added to tensions in the state following Wednesday's violence, in which at least 31 vehicles, mostly Assam-registered vehicles, were damaged, and several people assaulted.

The Centre on Thursday approved the deployment of five companies of central forces -- four of the CRPF and one of the RAF -- in Meghalaya till August 25 to assist the state police in maintaining law and order.

The situation in Shillong remained largely peaceful, barring a sporadic incident at Nongmensong where a petrol bomb was hurled at the Nongmensong police outpost around 9.30 pm on Thursday. The bomb landed inside the premises and set a chair on fire.

CRPF personnel were present on the upper floor of the building at the time. No injuries were reported. Police said a case would be registered and CCTV footage from the area examined.

In Ri-Bhoi, miscreants set ablaze two government vehicles and a motorcycle parked at the Water Resources Department premises in Saiden around 2 am.

A Bolero (ML 01 4464) and a motorcycle were completely gutted, while another Bolero (ML 01 5359) was partially damaged.

Police have launched an investigation.