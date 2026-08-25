10 years of UPI: PM Modi hails digital payments platform as ‘major turning point’ for India

The UPI was launched on August 25, 2016, by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) under the regulatory oversight of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Since then, it has become a key pillar of India's digital payments ecosystem and a major driver of financial inclusion.

UPI has witnessed a dramatic expansion in both transaction volume and value. Annual transactions rose from 1.78 crore in 2016-17 to more than 24,162 crore in 2025-26, an almost 13,000-fold increase.

During the same period, the value of transactions surged from Rs 0.07 lakh crore to around Rs 314 lakh crore, marking an increase of more than 4,000 times.

The platform has also emerged as one of the most prominent components of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), offering an interoperable, real-time payment system that facilitates seamless peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions through a single application, according to an official release.

With its decade-long growth, UPI has evolved from a digital payment initiative into a central component of India's financial and digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from PTI)