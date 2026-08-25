70 mm rainfall over short span inundates Gurugram; road cave-ins, unending jams compound woes

Waterlogging woes returned to haunt Gurugram residents Tuesday as persistent rainfall inundated several areas across the city.

The city had little time to let out the water clogging its thoroughfares following intense showers on Monday, as intermittent rains throughout Tuesday, followed by a bout of heavy rainfall in the evening, compounded troubles.

In view of an advisory issued by the district administration, schools across the city held online classes, while several companies instructed employees to work from home.

Road cave-ins were reported from two locations in the city, trapping tyres of heavy vehicles, and once again raising serious questions regarding the condition of roads and the drainage system.

The state's highest revenue generator, Gurugram, seems to have been left at the mercy of nature during the monsoon.

Even with 408 rainwater harvesting systems installed in municipal corporation areas, waterlogging remains unabated.

Around 70 mm rainfall over a 35-minute period, left several major roads and underpasses submerged.

Approximately 15 vehicles, including nine school buses, were left stranded in waterlogged Subhash Chowk, with more than 300 schoolchildren trapped inside the buses for nearly two hours.