Amit Shah sets one-year target for full rollout of new criminal laws; eyes 25% rise in convictions

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the government will ensure 100% implementation of the country’s three new criminal laws within the next year, aiming to enable the disposal of criminal cases, including at the Supreme Court level, within three years and increase the conviction rate by 25%.
Addressing the valedictory session of the Intelligence Bureau’s National Security Strategy Conference here, Shah said the meet must look 15-20 years ahead, identify emerging threats and formulate strategies to prevent them before they become major challenges.
Shah said the government was working towards strengthening border security and making the country “infiltrator-free” in a short period. He said he had visited all land-border states over the past eight months and shared with them a document outlining a quadrangular approach to border security.
The Home Minister described infiltration as a threat to India’s security, economy and demographic balance, asserting that only citizens of the country have the right to live in it.
Emphasising the growing importance of technology in national security and policing, Shah said an integrated database linking the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), National Intelligence Grid (NatGrid) and National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) has been created.
The Home Minister also urged young intelligence and police officers to use integrated data, advanced analysis and artificial intelligence to generate actionable intelligence and identify criminal modus operandi. Such technology-driven intelligence, he said, would be critical to anticipating and preventing future security challenges.
Shah’s remarks underscore the government’s focus on simultaneously transforming the criminal justice system, tightening border security and using data and artificial intelligence to strengthen national security.
The three-year case-disposal target, coupled with the proposed increase in conviction rates, places greater emphasis on faster investigation, prosecution and judicial processes across the criminal justice system.