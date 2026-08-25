Check tribal hostels in Congress-ruled states first: BJP to Rahul Gandhi

MUMBAI: The BJP has criticised Rahul Gandhi for writing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the concerns of tribal students, asking him to first review the functioning of tribal welfare departments and hostels in Congress-ruled Telangana and Karnataka.

The ruling party accused Gandhi of following a pattern of "doing wrong first, then creating noise when action is taken", and said the Maharashtra government was capable of protecting tribal communities and students.

It also claimed that some tribal schools in Maharashtra, against which students have been protesting, are run by Congress leaders and accused Gandhi of shielding them.

Gandhi on Monday urged CM Fadnavis to look into the problems of tribal students in Maharashtra who have been on a hunger strike for the last 10 days against an age limit and alleged "humiliating rules" in state-run hostels.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in a letter to Fadnavis, asked him to meet the protesting tribal students personally and resolve their problems at the earliest, including relaxing harsh conditions like enforcing the age limit of 30 years for staying in government hostels.

Hitting back, the Maharashtra BJP, in a post on X late Monday night, said Gandhi should first look at the functioning of tribal welfare departments and hostels in Telangana and Karnataka, where his party is in power, and accused him of trying to protect Congress leaders associated with tribal schools in Maharashtra.

"Rahul Gandhi, we don't expect fair or well-researched views from you, but here are some facts the public should know," it said.