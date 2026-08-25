Chhattisgarh to brainstorm UCC draft framework, state-level consultation with stakeholders

RAIPUR: In a step toward drafting and implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Chhattisgarh, the state-appointed high-level committee is set to convene a comprehensive state-level consultation meeting in the capital city on August 27.

The deliberation will bring together around 200 key representatives and stakeholders from various walks of life. Recognising the sensitive and significant nature of the Uniform Civil Code, the government has extended invitations to a broad cross-section of society.

Attendees will include office-bearers from various government commissions, public corporations, and boards; prominent community leaders and heads of various social organisations; public representatives, legal luminaries, domain experts, and distinguished citizens.

The inputs, ground-level experiences, and recommendations gathered from these delegates will serve as a foundational pillar in shaping the final contours of the proposed legislation.