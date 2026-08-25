Chhattisgarh to brainstorm UCC draft framework, state-level consultation with stakeholders

RAIPUR: In a step toward drafting and implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Chhattisgarh, the state-appointed high-level committee is set to convene a comprehensive state-level consultation meeting in the capital city on August 27.
The deliberation will bring together around 200 key representatives and stakeholders from various walks of life. Recognising the sensitive and significant nature of the Uniform Civil Code, the government has extended invitations to a broad cross-section of society.
Attendees will include office-bearers from various government commissions, public corporations, and boards; prominent community leaders and heads of various social organisations; public representatives, legal luminaries, domain experts, and distinguished citizens.
The inputs, ground-level experiences, and recommendations gathered from these delegates will serve as a foundational pillar in shaping the final contours of the proposed legislation.
Chhattisgarh government in June this year constituted a high-profile, five-member committee, spearheaded by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai as Chairperson, tasked with reviewing current legal frameworks and drafting a comprehensive blueprint as a roadmap for the UCC.
The state-level meeting aims to undertake an in-depth analysis of the various statutory provisions, potential societal impacts, and practical implementation aspects of the UCC.
State officials emphasised that the primary objective of the exercise is to draft an inclusive, fair, and well-balanced legal framework that safeguards the rights and interests of all communities and sections across Chhattisgarh.
To ensure wide-ranging public participation and transparency, the state administration announced that separate focused discussions will be conducted with specific groups in subsequent phases. Additionally, provisions are being made to accept suggestions and feedback online, enabling citizens, scholars, and civil society groups across the state to contribute directly to the draft UCC.