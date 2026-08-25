Doval calls on Chinese Vice President Han Zhang ahead of border talks

The SR talks between Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi are scheduled later in the day.

The talks assume significance as they are being held ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's much-anticipated visit to New Delhi to attend the BRICS summit on September 12-13.

They also come at a time when differences over the border and Arunachal Pradesh continue to figure prominently in India-China bilateral ties.

The ties between New Delhi and Beijing came under severe strain after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the prolonged military stand-off in eastern Ladakh. But both sides have since taken steps to stabilise relations.

Both Doval and Wang are the designated SRs for the boundary talks mechanism, which was established in 2003 to comprehensively address the dispute of the India-China border spanning 3,488 km.

While success eluded it in resolving the boundary dispute, officials on both sides regard the structured mechanism as a useful tool in addressing the recurring tensions between the two countries on various fronts.