Ex-Delhi Police chief Golcha appointed DG (Home Guards)

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officer and former Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, who was unceremoniously removed from the post and attached to the LG office, has now been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Directorate of Home Guards.

According to an order issued by the Home Department of the government NCT of Delhi, “The Hon’ble Lt. Governor, Delhi is pleased to order transfer/posting of Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT: 1992), as OSD in the Directorate of Home Guards, till superannuation of Virender Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 1991) on September 30, 2026. Satish Golcha shall assume the charge of the Director General (Home Guards) with effect from October 1, 2026.”

In the order, the Home Department also said that Delhi Police “shall take Satish Golcha on their strength for the purpose of drawing the salary against an available post till he takes over as the Director General (Home Guards)”.

Since his sudden removal from the post of the Delhi Police Commissioner on July 17 ahead of a planned Parliament march by youths under the banner of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesting the paper leak issue on July 20, Golcha had been attached to the LG office. Special Director Intelligence Bureau Anurag Kumar (AGMUT: 1994) replaced him as Delhi’s top cop.

Before taking over the responsibility of the Police Commissioner of Delhi, Golcha was serving as Director General (Prisons), Delhi. He had earlier served as Special Commissioner (Law & Order) and had held several key assignments in Delhi Police.