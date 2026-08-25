'Failure of judicial system': SC flays 45-year-old Jharkhand double-murder case, frees 70-year-old

The Supreme Court has suspended the sentence of a 70-year-old man convicted in a double-murder case in Jharkhand and ordered his release, describing the nearly 45-year-old litigation as a "failure of judicial system".

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran also questioned why the Jharkhand High Court took more than two decades to decide the appeal filed by Simon Soren, who is undergoing treatment in hospital while in custody.

"The above case projects the failure of the judicial system, when a crime went unpunished and the accused were put to the torture of a prolonged trial of 22 years and then after conviction, the appeal filed having been dismissed after yet another two decades and two years," the bench said in its August 19 order.

The double-murder took place in Dumka in 1981, with six people named as accused in the case.

The court noted that two of the six accused died before charges were framed, while three of the four convicted died while the appeal was pending before the high court. "The sole remaining accused, aged about 70 and troubled with multiple ailments, has surrendered into custody after the high court convicted him (in 2024)," it said.

The court noted that Soren had spent a total of two years, four months and 12 days in custody and said the crime had therefore gone unpunished.

Advocate Fauzia Shakil, appearing for Soren, submitted that he would suffer grave prejudice and irreparable loss if bail was not granted.

The bench said, "Despite the horrendous crime of a double murder, we cannot close our eyes to the ordeal suffered by the accused in the last 45 years. Especially noting his medical condition and the affidavit of the State that the petitioner is admitted in the hospital, though in custody, we suspend the sentence and direct that the petitioner shall be released forthwith on condition of his not committing any crime when on bail and on his personal surety."