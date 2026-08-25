Flu vaccine needed only for those above 65; no need to wear masks: ICMR DG

NEW DELHI: As swine flu cases continue to surge in the country, the centre on Tuesday said that the flu vaccine is needed only for people above the age of 65 years who are immunocompromised.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that there is no urgent need to take the vaccine against flu.

He added that individuals above 65 and those who are immunocompromised may discuss the vaccine with their doctors, but “right now there is no need for everyone to take it.”

He said that it's only a recommendation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and it is not even in the National Immunisation Programme.

“We have done a cost-effective analysis of the flu vaccine in India. A vaccine is needed for some people above the age of 65 and if they are immune compromised,” he added.

Dr Bahl also said that H1N1 or swine flu accounts for 97-98% detected Influenza cases, while H3N2 accounts for about 2 to 3%.

He, however, said that there is no need to wear masks as H1N1 is driven by seasonal flu surge.

“There is no need for panic. Seasonal influenza remains self-limiting. There is no new or unusual virus strain detected,” Dr. Bahl said.

“H1N1 accounts for around 97-98 per cent of detected Influenza A infections, while H3N2 accounts for about 2-3 per cent. Influenza B, particularly the Victoria lineage, is also circulating but is not predominant,” he added.

“We are not asking people to wear masks because respiratory droplet infections travel at most one to two meters,” he said.

Stressing that the government is closely monitoring seasonal influenza trends across the country, the ICMR chief said that the influenza viruses currently circulating in the country are consistent with the seasonal pattern observed in recent years.

He said high-risk groups, including adults aged 65 and above, pregnant women, young children, and immunocompromised individuals, can opt for the Northern Hemisphere flu vaccine in consultation with their physicians.

He advised such individuals to exercise greater caution and seek timely medical advice if they develop influenza-like symptoms.