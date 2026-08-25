Haryana Khap Row: Women’s wing backs Naugama ban on same-village love marriages

CHANDIGARH: The controversy over Haryana’s khap panchayats has deepened, with the women’s wing of the Sarv Jatia Sarv Khap Panchayat backing the Naugama Khap’s decision to bar couples from living in 21 villages if they marry against its traditional social norms, including a ban on same-village love marriages.

After Gen Z from Haryana flooded Instagram with posts expressing their anger against Khaps and held them responsible for the condition of Haryanvi society, with a skewed sex ratio and the condition of women, Santosh Dahiya, president of the women’s wing of the Sarv Jatia Sarv Khap Panchayat, maintained that khaps were not opposed to love marriages per se.

She said the women’s wing had decided to constitute a 30-member committee to visit villages and form 11-member committees in each village. These committees would approach young women in schools and colleges and hold dialogues with them on social norms and customs related to marriage.

When questioned about the decision taken at the khap meeting and why no one opposed the view, Dahiya said young women from universities had been invited, but everybody favoured the decisions of the khap panchayats.

She said marriages were prohibited where couples belonged to the same village, villages considered part of the same bhaichara or gohaand, or the same gotra, as these relationships were viewed as akin to brotherhood or common ancestry.