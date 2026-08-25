Imran Khan now facing same political treatment he once meted out to opponents: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was now facing the same kind of political treatment that his government had once meted out to its opponents.

Recalling her first meeting with Khan in London in 1994, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she had been impressed by his conviction and his vision for bringing change to Pakistan.

"I first met Imran Khan in London with my father in 1994. His passion and conviction about bringing positive change to Pakistan deeply impressed my father. Yet when Imran Khan became Prime Minister, his government too became part of the same political culture. His opponents were pursued with the same zeal with which he is being pursued today," Mehbooba wrote on X.

Khan was removed as Pakistan's prime minister through a no-confidence motion in March 2022 and has been incarcerated since March 2023 in connection with corruption cases.

(With inputs from PTI)