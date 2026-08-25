Jaishankar-Lavrov talks focus on Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, bilateral ties

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Sunday for a two-day visit, which comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's expected visit to New Delhi for the BRICS leaders' summit on September 12-13.

"Talks between the two top diplomats focused on the current issues on the international agenda. In particular, they coordinated approaches to the situation in Afghanistan, around Iran, and Ukraine. The sides reiterated mutual commitment to continuing close coordination within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, and the Group of Twenty,” the TASS report said.

"The ministers agreed to strengthen trust-based dialogue at all levels.”

The talks assume significance as India and Russia seek to expand economic engagement and deepen cooperation across several sectors.

On Monday, Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin, with discussions focusing on strengthening economic ties in areas including trade, energy, fertilisers and nuclear cooperation.

Jaishankar also co-chaired a meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

(With inputs from PTI)