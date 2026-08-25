Jammu & Kashmir SIA reopens probe into killing of 23 Kashmiri Pandits in Wandhama in 1998

SRINAGAR: After reopening the cases of killing of two Kashmiri Pandits by militants in 1990, Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has reopened investigation into the 1998 Wandhama massacre in which 23 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by militants in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

According to sources, the case has been reopened for investigation by SIA to gather fresh evidence into the killings and identify and prosecute those responsible for the massacre.

On the intervening night of January 25-26 in 1998, militant wearing army clothes entered the homes of Kashmiri Pandit families in Wandhama village of Ganderbal district and started open firing.

23 people including nine women and four children were killed in the massacre.

Ganderbal Police Station had registered an FIR into the massacre but the case has remained unresolved.

“Now the SIA has reopened the investigation of the case. All efforts will be made by the agency to uncover the conspiracy behind the massacre. The agency will be gathering credible evidence to identify those responsible for the massacre on the basis of evidence and statements from witnesses,” police sources said.