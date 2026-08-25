Jharkhand Police Association toughens stand after JKLM MLA allegedly abuses officer; demands public apology

According to a press release issued by the association, the use of abusive or undignified language by any public representative is unacceptable. If immediate action is not taken against the MLA, all police officers and personnel in Dhanbad district will be compelled to resort to agitation. The association has also demanded that the Jharkhand Police Association and the Jharkhand Police Men's Association treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves.

Furthermore, it has called for a decision to be made and a future course of action determined within 24 hours. Meanwhile, the MLA has written a letter to Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto, alleging that baseless and misleading FIRs are being lodged against him. In his letter, he has urged the Speaker to protect his dignity and reputation.

Alleging that his election as an MLA is irking some people, Jairam Mahto alleged that FIRs have been filed against him at various police stations. While acknowledging that he is not above the law, he alleged that random individuals file false cases against him.

Jairam Mahto questioned whether the police should not examine the seriousness of the allegations, the available evidence, and the circumstances of the incident in such cases. Referring to a recent FIR lodged at the Barwadda police station, the MLA said that he had received information about an individual named Ganesh Das being assaulted while in police custody; he had merely asked the Officer in-charge why the assault took place in custody instead of lawful action being taken.

Jairam Mahto denied seeking the accused’s release or obstructing legal proceedings, saying the viral audio contained no threats. He alleged police selectively act against him, claiming he is targeted for being the lone JLKM MLA outside any political alliance. EoM