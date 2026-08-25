JPSC exam row: Devendra Mahto-led students launch ‘Bharti Vyavastha Sudhar Yatra’ amid villagers’ opposition

RANCHI: Amid resistance from villagers, the ‘JPSC JSSC Nyay Manch’, led by student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, launched the ‘Bharti Vyavastha Sudhar Yatra’ on Monday from Lukaitand, near Nemra.

Villagers said they would not allow Mahto to enter Nemra under any circumstances, asserting that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is regarded as their ‘Manjhi-Hadam’, or traditional village head. They said they would not tolerate any opposition to the Chief Minister originating from his ancestral village.

Several villagers, many carrying traditional weapons, blocked roads leading to the village, apprehending that Mahto and his supporters might burn an effigy of Soren.

“We came to know that Devendra Nath Mahto was coming to Nemra, so we blocked the road. We will not allow an effigy-burning programme in the village,” said villager Ramdhun Soren.