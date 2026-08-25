Kejriwal challenges BJP to school face-off, dares Gujarat to compare 1,000 schools with Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday challenged the BJP to compare 1,000 government schools each in Punjab and Gujarat, while accusing the party of using “doctored, AI videos” to defame Punjab’s schools.

In a video message, Kejriwal said he would provide a list of 1,000 schools in Punjab and asked the BJP to name 1,000 schools in Gujarat for a joint inspection, with the media covering the exercise.

"I challenge the BJP: You have been in power in Gujarat for 30 years, and we have been in power in Punjab for four and a half years. I will give you a list of 1,000 schools in Punjab, and you give us a list of 1,000 schools in Gujarat. Let us inspect these schools together and see which ones are better," Kejriwal said in a video message.