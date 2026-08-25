Mining fault lines: Bageshwar homes face growing land subsidence threat in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Soapstone mining in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district is emerging as a serious threat to homes, farmland and lives, with residents reporting land subsidence, widening cracks and damage to buildings in areas affected by underground and open-cast operations.

Sources told TNIE that Prem Ram, an ex-serviceman from Kanda, is battling to protect his house and land. He served in the Indian Army during the 1965, 1967 and 1971 conflicts.

Ram alleges that ground movement intensified after soapstone mining began above his home, leaving visible fissures and damaging a few houses belonging to his family.

“I never imagined that after serving as a soldier, I would face such a situation in retirement,” Ram said.

The problem is not new.

Reports published in 2024 said more than 200 houses across Bageshwar had been affected. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority identified about 11 vulnerable villages and placed nearly 450 houses in risk-prone zones.

“These are not merely figures in government files,” said a resident of Ram’s village.

“They represent families whose homes embody years of labour and a lifetime’s savings.”

A government-appointed committee surveyed 61 soapstone mines across Bageshwar, Kanda and Dugnakuri. Its report recorded ground fissures, subsidence, landslides and shifting rocks in mining belts.