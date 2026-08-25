No retirement announcement, but Gadkari’s remarks set off political buzz

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, according to multiple reports, has sparked speculation about his political future after saying that he can no longer work as much as he did earlier and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take charge.

Speaking at an event in Katol, Nagpur district, Gadkari reflected on his nearly three-decade public life and acknowledged that his direct involvement has naturally reduced. He stressed that senior leaders should guide younger colleagues and step aside once organisational systems are firmly established.

According to reports, Gadkari also spoke candidly about his health, recalling his earlier unhealthy lifestyle and saying the COVID-19 pandemic led him to adopt daily yoga. He emphasised that good health is more important than power or position.

While his comments have triggered retirement speculation, Gadkari has made no formal announcement about leaving active politics or the Union Cabinet. He also reiterated his commitment to development work, including providing electricity to tribal villages and supporting farmers in Maharashtra.

His remarks come amid speculation over a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle and a broader BJP push to bring younger leaders into key organisational roles.