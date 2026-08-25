Punjab Police, BSF recover 44 kg heroin, 3 kg ICE through joint operation in Ferozepur

CHANDIGARH: The Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF), foiled a major cross-border narcotics smuggling bid, recovering 44.5 kg heroin and 3 kg Methamphetamine, popularly known as ICE drug, from the border area of Gajniwala village in Ferozepur.

Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, Punjab, said here on Tuesday that the consignment was airdropped using a drone from across the border. He added that based on a specific input generated by Counter Intelligence Ferozepur, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was jointly conducted with BSF in the fields of Gajniwala village.

Further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the cross-border smuggling network and identify all persons associated with the cross-border handlers.

Sharing operational details, Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) Ashish Choudhary said that acting on information provided by a reliable source on hearing drone movement near the Indo-Pak border in Gajniwala area, police teams from Ferozepur district immediately shared the pinpointed inputs with the BSF and jointly launched a combing operation in the area.