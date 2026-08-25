Two suspected overground workers of terrorists arrested in J-K's Pulwama forest area

SRINAGAR: Security forces arrested two suspected overground workers of terrorists in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at disrupting the terror network in the region.

"In a significant success towards disrupting terror networks and preventing attempts to disturb peace and security, police, Army and CRPF apprehended two terrorist associates and recovered one pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade from their possession in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath, Rajpora," the officials said.

Acting on coordinated security inputs, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the general Yarwan forest area, the officials said.

"During the operation, the joint teams noticed two individuals emerging from the forest towards CB Nath village suspiciously. The alert teams swiftly moved in and apprehended both individuals," they said

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Latif Ahmad Deedad and Aejaz Ahmad Bajad.

During their search, one pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade were recovered from their possession, the officials said, adding the suspects were taken into custody.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful activities Prevention act was registered and an investigation set into motion to ascertain their activities, establish the source of the recovered arms and ammunition, and identify further linkages.

The arrest of the duo comes within hours of security forces arresting three suspected OGWs in Shopian district on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)