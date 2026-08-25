UN Committee urges India to address racial discrimination and human rights violations

NEW DELHI: The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has expressed serious concerns regarding reports of large-scale human rights violations committed by law enforcement officials against various ethnic and ethno-religious groups, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes—particularly Dalits—and non-citizens in India. The report is also expresses concern about rights violations in Kuwait, Finland and Honduras.

The report indicates that incidents of hate crimes and extrajudicial overreach by Indian authorities have escalated following a Union Home Ministry order in 2017 and the Pahalgam terror attack.

The CERD report alleges the involvement of law enforcement authorities in racially motivated violence, excessive use of force, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary and prolonged detention without due process, torture, ill-treatment, and sexual violence.

The Committee has called on India to promptly conduct thorough and impartial investigations into all such allegations and to ensure accountability for those responsible.

Additionally, the Committee urged India to urgently address discrimination, hate speech, and hate crimes against Rohingya people, Bengali-speaking Muslims, migrants, and asylum-seekers, particularly in light of the 2017 Home Affairs order and the April 2025 Pahalgam attack in Kashmir.

The report highlights that police involvement in racial profiling has resulted in arbitrary arrests and detention without due process, as well as instances of torture and ill-treatment.

There are also concerns regarding the deportation and forcible return of individuals in need of international protection, which violates the principle of non-refoulement.

In addition to India, the Committee issued findings on Finland, Honduras, and Kuwait after reviewing these four States Parties during its latest session.