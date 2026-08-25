Won't allow pilferage of offerings: SC on 'siphoning' of donations at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple

Taking strong view of the allegations of siphoning away of donations at the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that every penny donated must land in donation boxes or online into the temple treasury.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions by senior advocate Maninder Singh, who submitted a status report by the high-powered committee overseeing the functioning of the temple.

Singh placed on record photographs and said there are very serious issues and there is urgency in this. "There is a video. Three people are standing in front of 'golak' (traditional donation box) collecting the money from the devotees and putting it in their polythene bags," he said.

Taking strong view of the submission, the bench said, "Let there be no doubts and we accordingly direct that every penny of donation must come to the donation boxes or online temple treasury and any impediment created by 'sevayats' or anyone else shall be viewed very seriously. The management committee to introduce transparent mechanism for the temple treasury."

The bench was dealing with pleas by the management committee of Thakur Shree Bankey Bihari ji Maharaj Temple.

(With inputs from PTI)