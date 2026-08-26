19 trafficked children rescued, three ‘brokers’ held in Arunachal crackdown

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Police busted a child trafficking network by rescuing 19 children, a majority of them aged less than eight years.

Three women, identified as Gumnya Kochung, Marta Ete and Neha Gerory, were arrested for their alleged roles as facilitators/brokers, the police said.

The children were rescued from different places of the state, including Mechuka, Aalo, Pasighat, Naharlagun, Itanagar and Longding.

The breakthrough was achieved during an investigation into a suspected child trafficking and exploitation network. The Namsai police station in the state had registered a case on August 17 after receiving a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Namsai.

Considering the seriousness and inter-district nature of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the close monitoring and supervision of Namsai Superintendent of Police Sangey Thinley.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that economically vulnerable families were allegedly approached with assurances of better education, care and upbringing for their children. The children were thereafter allegedly procured, transported and placed with different persons at distant locations,” Namsai Police said.

During investigation, the police learnt about suspected monetary consideration, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 per child, in certain cases.

The investigation further revealed suspected instances where some parents/guardians allegedly received money in connection with handing over their children. The police are investigating circumstances and individual roles of all persons concerned.

Some of the children were allegedly made to work as domestic helps and in hotels. During preliminary interaction, some were unable to recall even the names of their parents or basic details of their families.