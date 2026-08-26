6 killed, 3 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

SRINAGAR: In a tragic road accident, six persons were killed and three others injured after a vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge at Sheindhara in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

According to the official, the vehicle,which was travelling from Poonch towards Sheindhara, when the accident took place.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the deep gorge.

Six persons travelling in the vehicle died on the spot while three others sustained injuries.

A rescue operation was launched by district administration with the involvement of local people.

The injured were evacuated from the accident site and shifted to a health facility for immediate medical attention.

The deceased have been identified as Zulfat Bi, 30, wife of Mohd Amin; Masarat Naz, 19, wife of Azkar Ahmed; Mohd Fareed, 20, son of Mohd Rashid; Mohd Shafiq, 32, son of Mohd Shafi; Nazakat Hussain, 32, son of Mohd Sharief; and Zahoor Ahmed, 23, son of Shamas Din. All six deceased were residents of Village Seri Chohana.

The injured have been identified as Tahir, 22, son of Mohd Farooq; Mohd Amin, 24, son of Ghulam Hussain; and 11-year-old Master Arsalan Ahmed (Mohd Aslan), son of Mohd Sharief, all residents of Seri Chohana.