BJP parliamentary board rejig likely, at least four CMs may figure in powerful body

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The BJP is likely to revamp its 12-member Parliamentary Board, its apex decision-making body, by around August 30, with younger leaders and three to four serving chief ministers being considered.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is emerging as a contender, while his Uttar Pradesh and Assam counterparts, Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma are also being discussed. West Bengal’s Suvendu Adhikari is another name doing the rounds. However, sources said no final decision has been taken.

The proposed changes have gained importance as the board recommends candidates for the posts of prime minister and chief ministers. Several states are due to face Assembly elections in 2027 and 2028, followed by 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources speculated the board could see three to four serving chief ministers being accommodated and former party president JP Nadda may be dropped to make room for one of them, though deliberations are continuing.

The present board includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Nadda.

Party sources also said representation of major communities and regions would be considered. A leader from South India may find a place in the revamped body.