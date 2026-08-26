BJP parliamentary board rejig likely, at least four CMs may figure in powerful body

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The BJP is likely to revamp its 12-member Parliamentary Board, its apex decision-making body, by around August 30, with younger leaders and three to four serving chief ministers being considered.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is emerging as a contender, while his Uttar Pradesh and Assam counterparts, Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma are also being discussed. West Bengal’s Suvendu Adhikari is another name doing the rounds. However, sources said no final decision has been taken.
The proposed changes have gained importance as the board recommends candidates for the posts of prime minister and chief ministers. Several states are due to face Assembly elections in 2027 and 2028, followed by 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Sources speculated the board could see three to four serving chief ministers being accommodated and former party president JP Nadda may be dropped to make room for one of them, though deliberations are continuing.
The present board includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Nadda.
Party sources also said representation of major communities and regions would be considered. A leader from South India may find a place in the revamped body.
Fadnavis is drawing attention because he is closely associated with the RSS. BJP sources said the RSS is keen to see him elevated as a young face for central politics. Maharashtra currently has no representative on the Parliamentary Board. Union minister Nitin Gadkari was once a member.
“Presently, no serving chief minister of any state is a member of the BJP’s Parliamentary Board. Therefore, some BJP leaders have reservations and apprehensions about the appointment of Devendra Fadnavis,” said a senior BJP leader who requested anonymity.
However, another leader said, “If Fadnavis gets place in BJP’s parliamentary board then that will clear the path for his entry into national politics entry. And he will be in the race for the prime minister’s post as well because after Nitin Gadkari, Fadnavis is the blue-eyed boy of RSS”.
The reshuffle would also have organisational implications. Sources said changes in the Central Election Committee and National Executive are likely after the board is restructured. The National Executive may get more young leaders.
Future leadership
The BJP has previously used the Parliamentary Board to signal future leadership. Modi, then Gujarat chief minister, was removed from the board by Rajnath Singh in 2006, but was re-inducted in 2013, a year before he was projected as the party’s prime ministerial candidate.