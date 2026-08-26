Caste column to be removed from school admission forms in Himachal from next academic session: CM Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that the caste column would be removed from school admission forms from the next academic session, saying the move would help eliminate caste-based discrimination and promote a sense of equality and fraternity among children.

While chairing a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Board (HPSCWB) in Shimla today, he said that the state government was committed to eliminating caste-based discrimination in society and promoting a sense of fraternity and equality.

He said that removing the caste column from school admission forms would be a step in this direction and would help ensure that children do not develop any sense of inferiority on the basis of caste.

However, members of the scheduled caste community would continue to provide their caste details while availing themselves of government schemes and benefits, ensuring that they receive the benefits of such schemes without any difficulty.

Sukhu said that the state government was giving priority to resolving the issues faced by the scheduled caste community. Several schemes had been launched for the welfare of the community, and all eligible beneficiaries should be made aware of these initiatives so that they could avail themselves of the benefits available to them.

He said that under the Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Swarozgar Saur Yojana, the state government was providing subsidies for setting up projects ranging from 100 KW to 2 MW. A subsidy of 5 percent was being provided for projects in tribal areas and 4 percent in other areas.