Dehradun Diary | Campaign for youth outreach launched

Dreams from the borderland take wing

A group of students from Kumaon’s border villages brought energy to Lok Bhavan on Monday, sharing stories from their Operation Sadbhavana National Integration Tour with Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd). Organised by 101 Field Regiment under 119 Independent Infantry Brigade, the journey has introduced them to leading institutions, inspiring personalities and India’s varied heritage. The governor offered practical homework: preserve photographs, maintain a daily notebook, and record how ambitions changed along the way. He encouraged them to dream beyond entering the Army and aspire to its top leadership.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com