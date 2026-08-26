DRDO successfully tests high-altitude combat parachute system at 22,000 feet in Ladakh

CHANDIGARH: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested its Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) at 22,000 feet in one of the world’s highest-altitude drop zones in Nyoma, Ladakh.
Recently, the Indian Air Force (IAF) commissioned an airbase at Nyoma, which is among the world's highest airbases for fighter aircraft operations. Nyoma has previously been used for several military exercises, including the para-dropping of troops, vehicles and equipment.
The parachute was deployed at 20,000 feet, with the jumpers landing safely at an altitude of 13,700 feet. The trial was conducted in temperatures as low as minus 15°C .
The test jumpers utilised the MCPS and all other sub-systems, including an indigenous para computer, oxygen system and jumpsuits. The MCPS has been designed and developed by Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) at Agra of DRDO and the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory at Bengaluru.
In post of X, DRDO wrote, "Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ). ADRDE test Jumpers Wg Cdr Rahul Jha Chief Test Jumper, MWO R J Singh, VM(G), MWO Vivek Tiwari executed the jump from 22,000 feet AMSL wherein the temperature was −15°C and utilised MCPS and all other sub-systems including indigenous para computer, oxygen system & jumpsuits. The parachute was deployed at 20,000 ft, with a safe landing at 13,700 ft. The successful trial demonstrated the efficacy, reliability and tactical employability of MCPS in extreme high-altitude conditions, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies."
DRDO in statement said that the successful trial demonstrated the efficacy, reliability and tactical employability of the MCPS under extreme high-altitude conditions. The test also reinforced India’s push towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies, with the system and its key supporting equipment developed indigenously.
Earlier MCPS had successfully undergone a combat freefall jump from an altitude of 32,000 feet. This makes it the only parachute system currently in operational use by the Indian Armed Forces capable of deployment above 25,000 feet.
The system incorporates several enhanced tactical features, including a lower rate of descent and superior steering capabilities which enable paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy their parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately and land at designated zones.