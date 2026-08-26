DRDO successfully tests high-altitude combat parachute system at 22,000 feet in Ladakh

CHANDIGARH: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested its Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) at 22,000 feet in one of the world’s highest-altitude drop zones in Nyoma, Ladakh.

Recently, the Indian Air Force (IAF) commissioned an airbase at Nyoma, which is among the world's highest airbases for fighter aircraft operations. Nyoma has previously been used for several military exercises, including the para-dropping of troops, vehicles and equipment.

The parachute was deployed at 20,000 feet, with the jumpers landing safely at an altitude of 13,700 feet. The trial was conducted in temperatures as low as minus 15°C .

The test jumpers utilised the MCPS and all other sub-systems, including an indigenous para computer, oxygen system and jumpsuits. The MCPS has been designed and developed by Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) at Agra of DRDO and the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory at Bengaluru.