FMGE row: NBEMS rejects lowering qualifying marks; suggests possible third exam.

NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday rejected demands to lower the qualifying marks of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), saying there can be no compromise on the minimum competency required to practice medicine in India.

The rejection has come even as the FMG students’ hunger strike has entered its seventh day. One of their key demands is the grant of grace marks for the June 2026 exam due to difficult and lengthy question paper, including video questions, and reported problems at some exam centres. The pass percentage of the June FMGE exam was 12%.

A senior NBEMS official said the Board is open to genuine concerns, but qualifying standards cannot be diluted.

“The NBEMS is willing to address genuine concerns of FMGs, but there can be no compromise on the minimum competency required to practise medicine in India,” the official said.

A three-member panel, headed by Air Marshal (Dr.) Pawan Kapoor (Retd.), which was formed to look into the issue, has proposed a series of measures to make the examination more transparent and candidate-friendly.

They have suggested more transparency, easier access to examination information and a possible third annual attempt.

“The panel has recommended examining the feasibility of holding FMGE three times a year, reviewing the examination fee, improving examination-centre infrastructure and allowing candidates access to their recorded responses, subject to technical and legal safeguards,” the official said.

“The committee, however, did not recommend grace or compensatory marks for the June examination, finding no material evidence that the video-based questions or overall difficulty had affected the outcome,” the official added.

FMGE is held to serve as a mandatory licensing test ensuring that Indians who earn medical degrees abroad meet the clinical and educational standards.