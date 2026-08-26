India fastest-growing major economy, offers strong investment opportunities: Sitharaman

India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and offers investors a combination of scale, sustained growth, a young population, expanding consumption and rapidly deepening capital markets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while pitching the country to Canadian investors.

Addressing prominent members of the Indian business community in Toronto, Sitharaman said India offered Canadian investors with a long-term horizon an investment proposition that was difficult to match.

"India offers a combination that is difficult to match: scale, sustained growth, a young population, expanding consumption and rapidly deepening capital markets," she said.

Sitharaman said India's transformation was structural, driven by rapid urbanisation, a growing middle class and world-class digital infrastructure, creating opportunities across virtually every sector of the economy.