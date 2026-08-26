Plastic ban in Chhattisgarh tiger reserves and sanctuaries with stiff penalties

RAIPUR: In a push to eliminate plastic pollution and preserve pristine wildlife habitats, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Chhattisgarh have ordered rigorous enforcement of the single-use plastic ban across all national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and tiger reserves in the state.

The directive activates sweeping statutory powers under the Chhattisgarh Plastic and Other Non-Biodegradable Material (Regulation of Use and Disposal) Act, 2020, and its 2023 Rules.

This grants forest personnel full authority to conduct searches, seize prohibited materials, remove waste at the offender’s expense, and impose heavy punitive fines on violators. Under Section 13 of the Act, compounding fines have been structured into a strict tiered system to deter repeat offenders and commercial violators.