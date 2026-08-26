Plastic ban in Chhattisgarh tiger reserves and sanctuaries with stiff penalties

RAIPUR: In a push to eliminate plastic pollution and preserve pristine wildlife habitats, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Chhattisgarh have ordered rigorous enforcement of the single-use plastic ban across all national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and tiger reserves in the state.
The directive activates sweeping statutory powers under the Chhattisgarh Plastic and Other Non-Biodegradable Material (Regulation of Use and Disposal) Act, 2020, and its 2023 Rules.
This grants forest personnel full authority to conduct searches, seize prohibited materials, remove waste at the offender’s expense, and impose heavy punitive fines on violators. Under Section 13 of the Act, compounding fines have been structured into a strict tiered system to deter repeat offenders and commercial violators.
In the first offence, individuals & street vendors will charged Rs 500, while commercial establishments will be charged Rs 25,000 and manufacturers Rs 1,00,000 Second Offence: Individuals & street vendors: Rs 1,000 (doubled); shops & commercial establishments: Rs 50,000 (doubled); and manufacturers: Rs 200,000.
The subsequent (Third & Beyond) offences: Non-compoundable: Repeat offenders will not be granted the option to compound offences through monetary settlement and will face direct criminal prosecution in court. All fines collected will be channelled into a dedicated fund managed by the Department of Urban Administration and Development to support environmental restoration and green action plans.
Under Sections 8 and 9 of the Act, empowered officers—including Range Forest Officers, Circle Forest Officers, and Beat Forest Officers—are authorised to enter and inspect any premises, buildings, or vehicles where an offence is suspected.
They can seize contraband plastic items, registers, and records as evidence under powers aligned with Section 94(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The directive strictly outlaws the manufacture, sale, transport, storage, and usage of items like plastic carry bags, single-use plastic.