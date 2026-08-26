'Politically motivated': India rejects 'highly malicious' remarks by UN racial discrimination committee

India on Wednesday rejected the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination's observations concerning the country, saying the the observations “politically motivated” and “highly malicious”.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that it has taken note of the remarks released by the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination following India's 11th periodic review under ICERD, conducted in Geneva on August 11-12.

The MEA clarified that the exercise constituted a routine treaty-body review, in which India participated in a spirit of constructive engagement. It stressed that India's commitment to combating racial discrimination remains firm and unwavering.

Throughout the review process, India underscored its constitutional safeguards, comprehensive legal framework, pluralistic ethos, and continuous efforts directed at safeguarding disadvantaged communities.

"While we will respond to the Committee's observations through the established procedure, the inter-Ministerial delegation, which was led by the Solicitor General of India, Shri Tushar Mehta, had already rejected the sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, or tendency to exceed the Convention's mandate during the review meeting," the MEA stated.

"India rejects any politically motivated highly malicious references in the report with all the contempt that it deserves," the ministry added.