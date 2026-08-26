Supreme Court says Exclusion from voter list no ground to deny PDS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally said that its judgement in the Bihar SIR matter has held that the deletion from the electoral roll alone will not lead to the loss of other citizenship benefits.
During the hearing of the West Bengal SIR matter on Tuesday, the court was told that people excluded from electoral rolls are being deprived of rations under the PDS scheme and other benefits such as domicile certificates.
Senior Advocate Rauf Rahim, for some of the petitioners, urged the bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana to pass an order that there should not be such a “ripple effect” following exclusion from electoral rolls due to SIR.
The bench, however, did not pass any such order. But it said it was now only focusing on issues relating to pending appeals in tribunals, and other issues can be raised before HC.
When Rauf submitted that one word from SC can prevent such “ripple effects” of SIR exclusions, Justice Bagchi said that in the Bihar SIR judgement, the court had clarified the effect of electoral roll exclusion over a person’s entitlement under social welfare schemes.
The bench observed that persons aggrieved by denial of any social welfare benefits after electoral roll exclusion have the option to approach HC. Rahim, however, submitted that the High Court is already overburdened and that these are people who are “waiting for bread and butter”. “They won’t be able to approach HC,” he said.
In another recent case, the court had orally observed that SIR-excluded persons in West Bengal remain entitled to certain benefits like ration. That case was disposed of with liberty to the petitioner to approach the High Court. During the hearing, CJI said, “Even if your name is removed from the electoral roll, you are entitled to certain benefits.”