Supreme Court says Exclusion from voter list no ground to deny PDS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally said that its judgement in the Bihar SIR matter has held that the deletion from the electoral roll alone will not lead to the loss of other citizenship benefits.

During the hearing of the West Bengal SIR matter on Tuesday, the court was told that people excluded from electoral rolls are being deprived of rations under the PDS scheme and other benefits such as domicile certificates.

Senior Advocate Rauf Rahim, for some of the petitioners, urged the bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana to pass an order that there should not be such a “ripple effect” following exclusion from electoral rolls due to SIR.

The bench, however, did not pass any such order. But it said it was now only focusing on issues relating to pending appeals in tribunals, and other issues can be raised before HC.