AI can augment reasoning but cannot substitute judicial conscience: CJI Surya Kant

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday said artificial intelligence can assist judicial reasoning but cannot replace judicial conscience, as a permanent apex body has been proposed to oversee its adoption and accountability.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting with Ulrich Herrmann, the presiding judge of the Federal Court of Justice at Karlsruhe in Germany, CJI Kant said that artificial intelligence (AI) is being used in certain defined support functions such as legal research, judgement translation into 16 languages and as a conversational interface for citizens to look for case status and procedures.

He said that while these tools are designed to reduce repetitive work, they do not determine judicial outcomes.

"Artificial intelligence may augment judicial reasoning, but it cannot substitute judicial conscience.

Draft regulations from the Supreme Court's AI Committee permit administrative uses such as scheduling, transcription and translation, while barring AI from assessing witness credibility, flight risk, recidivism or bail eligibility; a permanent apex body has been proposed to supervise the adoption and accountability of AI," he said.

"Our two judiciaries share the same underlying responsibility: to preserve judicial independence and public confidence while adapting our institutions to new forms of litigation and new expectations of access.

"Technology and administrative reform can support this responsibility, but neither can replace careful adjudication, human judgment and fidelity to law," he said.