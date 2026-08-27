Amit Shah to visit Manipur in October amid NRC call before census

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit ethnic violence-hit Manipur in the first week of October during which he will lay the foundation stone for the Senapati Medical College and oversee other developmental projects, according to the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed a range of issues. The meeting comes at a time when Meitei and Naga organisations are intensifying the demand for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens before Census and delimitation exercises in the state, and violence affecting Naga and Kuki communities is occurring intermittently. A group of Manipur legislators had travelled to Delhi to raise the demand with Central leaders.

During the meeting, Shah reportedly assured Singh that the Centre would fulfil the wishes of the people of Manipur. “Amit Shah gave a patient hearing to all the issues relating to the state as raised by Khemchand Singh.

The Union home minister then informed the Manipur chief minister that the Central government will fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur,” the Manipur CMO said in a statement.

“Shah has agreed to lay the foundation stone for the medical college in the Naga-majority Senapati district,” it said. A decision on the establishment of the college was taken by the Manipur cabinet recently.