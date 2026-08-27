Chhattisgarh agriculture university cancels exam after paper leak, third at varsity in 20 days

RAIPUR: Raipur-based Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) has cancelled its BSc Agriculture first-year ‘Fundamentals of Genetics’ examination and ordered an inquiry after the question paper was leaked, officials said.

The development marks the third question paper leak at the university in 20 days.

The examination was held on August 19 from 10 am to 1 pm across 28 agriculture colleges. However, a PDF matching the original question paper began circulating on social media between 4 am and 5 am, around five hours before the scheduled examination.

Following complaints, the university formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the leak.

During its probe, the committee found evidence of tampering in the returned question paper envelopes from Bharti Agriculture College in Durg. The method was reportedly similar to that used in the earlier leaks, involving a needle, poker tool and endoscopy camera to create a tiny hole in the packaging and record the question paper inside.

The university has issued a show-cause notice to Bharti Agriculture College, asking it to respond within 10 days, failing which it could be declared a defaulter.

The administration has also filed a complaint at Telibandha police station in Raipur, seeking to include the latest incident in the ongoing criminal investigation into the paper leak racket.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the racket, including Durg-based Assistant Professor Yogesh Sonkesariya.

The latest leak follows two earlier incidents at IGKV. The Plant Pathology paper was leaked on August 7, while the Entomology paper was leaked shortly before its scheduled examination on August 20 and was subsequently cancelled.

The university said the cancelled Plant Pathology and Entomology examinations will be rescheduled in the first week of September.

Following the repeated leaks, IGKV has tightened examination security. Question papers will now be delivered to examination centres only 30 minutes before the examination, CCTV coverage in examination halls will be expanded and supervisory negligence will attract strict penalties.