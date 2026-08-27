Chhattisgarh: FIRs lodged for AI-generated political videos

RAIPUR: Social media has become a volatile political battleground in Chhattisgarh in recent weeks, with the state’s intense political rivalry spilling into abusive posts, AI-manipulated content, edited videos and deliberate fake news targeting politicians and elected representatives.

In Raipur alone, more than half a dozen FIRs have been registered in the past fortnight. The growing number of police complaints points to an organised effort to act against those who cross the line from political criticism into defamation, abuse and alleged religious offence.

Acting on a complaint by a ruling BJP spokesperson, Raipur Police registered an FIR and arrested Arun Pannalal, president of the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum, over alleged offensive remarks about Lord Shiva and Sanatan Dharma.

Congress national social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate and folk artist Neha Rathore were booked for sharing a misleading clip of BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar hoisting a party flag instead of the national Tricolour on August 15.

In another case, Congress leader Arun Sahu faces charges for allegedly using AI to digitally deface the national flag.