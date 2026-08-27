Congress questions ex-CDS remarks on China-Pakistan ties during Op Sindoor, asks if Centre has 'deeper plan'

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday raised questions over former chief of defence staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan's remarks on the issue of China-Pakistan collusivity during Operation Sindoor, wondering whether there is a "deeper plan" by the Modi government to "change the narrative" to please China.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X video clips of Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul Singh's comments from 2025 and of Chauhan's remarks from earlier this week.

"On July 4 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Rahul Singh had revealed the very disturbingly deep nature of the Pakistan-China jugalbandi during Operation Sindoor. On August 25, 2026, the former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan made his own revelations on this jugalbandi -- which are simply opposite to what Lt. Gen Singh had said. The nation is confused," Ramesh said on X.

"What is going on here? Is there some deeper plan to change the narrative? Is this part of the calibrated capitulation to China on the part of the Modi government that has been in clear evidence for a long while since the PM's infamous clean chit to China on June 2020 and the record trade deficits with China that his Government has presided over? The nation needs to know," he said.