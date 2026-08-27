Delhi students join search for missing loved ones as Nepal floods trigger social media SOS

NEW DELHI: As devastating floods continue to batter Nepal, anxiety has spread far beyond the affected areas, with families in Delhi and across the world turning to social media to trace missing relatives and friends amid limited official updates.

In Delhi, the Nepalese Students’ Association at Delhi University has gone on alert, particularly as several of its members have roots in western Nepal, among the regions severely affected by the floods. The association has been trying to contact students and their families and has also appealed to people in the capital to come forward if they need assistance.

“We have been on alert since last evening. We have tried to contact almost all the students associated with our group, but most of them are from West Nepal and their families have not been affected. We are spreading the word around. We have asked the students if any of their families are affected or if anyone needs assistance,” said Lavanya, president of the Nepali Students’ Association in Delhi.