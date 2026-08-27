Faridabad man nabbed for killing woman, dumping her body in Agra canal

FARIDABAD: Faridabad Police has arrested a man who allegedly killed a woman and dumped her body in the Agra Canal after she allegedly pressured him to marry her, officials said.

According to police, the woman’s mother had filed a complaint at Mujesar police station stating that her 20-year-old daughter had gone to Kolkata on August 1 for an office meeting.

She had informed her family that she would return the next morning but did not reach home, and her mobile phone was switched off. The complainant suspected that accused had lured her daughter away. A case was registered and an investigation initiated, an officer said.

Police arrested Hariom, a resident of Palwal, on Tuesday. During investigation, police found that he had known the woman since 2022 and had arranged her marriage to his brother. Following marital discord, she returned to her parental home.

Police said Hariom later raped her on the pretext of marriage, following which she filed a case against him in Vrindavan, Mathura. He was arrested and jailed in 2024 and released on bail in January 2025.

After his release, the two became closer, police said. The woman allegedly began pressuring him to marry her. On August 1, Hariom took her to Haridwar and returned to Faridabad with her on August 4.

That night, he allegedly strangled her with the help of an accomplice near Deeg Bridge and dumped her body in the Agra Canal. Police are investigating the accomplice’s role and other aspects of the case. Hariom has been remanded in police custody for eight days.