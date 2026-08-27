Four Nagas killed, one missing in ambush in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

GUWAHATI: Unknown gunmen carried out an ambush in Manipur on Thursday, killing four persons from the Naga community.

The deceased were identified as Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, Mariakdibou Wijunamai, Anil Wijunamai and Wisobou Charenamai, and the injured as Gaikamang Ringkangmai.

One Japou MK was reported missing after the incident, which occurred at around 8:30 am at a place between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga villages in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district. The victims were travelling from Makui village to Senapati, which is a Naga-majority district bordering Nagaland.

The situation remained tense following the killing. A Naga organisation called for the closure of shops and other establishments in Senapati in protest against the attack.

Manipur witnessed a series of attacks, including killings and arson attacks, involving people from Naga and Kuki communities since February this year.

Thursday’s ambush comes at a time when the state government is continuing its efforts to restore peace in the ethnic violence-hit state. As part of the efforts, the government recently resumed inter-state bus services via National Highway 2, which traverses Kuki and Naga villages.