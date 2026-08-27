Guwahati Diary | Tiger camera-trapped in rare phenomenon

Green energy milestone for NE Frontier Railway

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is making significant progress towards its commitment to green energy and sustainable railway operations through the expansion of solar power infrastructure. As a major green energy milestone, 23.7 MWp of solar power capacity was commissioned from January to July this year, the highest among all zonal railways. With this, the total installed solar capacity across NFR has reached 42.1 MWp as of July, since the inception of the solarisation initiative in 2011. “The solar installations have delivered significant operational and financial benefits for NFR,” it said in a statement.