J P Nadda meets 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' members days after Jantar Mantar protest

Union Minister J P Nadda on Thursday met representatives of the ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ in New Delhi, days after hundreds of people gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding that economic criteria take precedence over caste in determining eligibility for affirmative action.

The meeting came after the group held a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21. Delhi Police had said permission was not granted for the demonstration and detained several protesters who gathered at the site.

In a post on X, Nadda said he held a cordial discussion with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the group.

“Following the movement that took place at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, cordial discussions were held, as per the pre-determined schedule, with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team. In this connection, we will meet again soon,” he said.

The ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’, an Instagram-based campaign, had called for the protest on August 21, with participants demanding that economic criteria be prioritised over caste while determining eligibility for government support and reservation.

Delhi Police had deployed heavy security, including police and paramilitary personnel, at Jantar Mantar during the protest. The force said no permission had been granted for a protest, procession, demonstration or assembly at the venue.