Jharkhand HC issues contempt notice to DGP over failure to install CCTV cameras in police stations

RANCHI: Taking a stern view of the failure to comply with its earlier order to install CCTV cameras in police stations across the state, the Jharkhand High Court has issued a contempt notice to Director General of Police (DGP) Tadasha Mishra, asking her to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against her for non-compliance with its directions.
The court issued the notice while hearing a petition related to the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations across Jharkhand and the implementation of the necessary infrastructure and arrangements for the same. While hearing a PIL, the division bench of Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar directed the government to install CCTV cameras in all police stations across the state by September 30 and file a compliance report with the court.
During the hearing, the court also made strong oral remarks, warning the authorities not to create a situation that would compel the court to take drastic measures.
According to Advocate Dheeraj Kumar, the division bench expressed dissatisfaction with the response provided by the Advocate General during the hearing on Thursday. The court clarified that the directives regarding the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in police stations must be effectively implemented, he said.
“Consequently, the court issued a contempt notice to the DGP, directing her to file a response by September 30,” said Advocate Dheeraj Kumar. The High Court has also directed the Chief Secretary and the Home Secretary to file an affidavit jointly.
Both officials must confirm by September 30 that CCTV cameras have been installed in all police stations across the state and that the court's directives have been complied with.
The court has also ordered the submission of a compliance report. September 17 has been fixed as the date for a detailed hearing on the matter.
Notably, the matter concerns the alleged custodial assault of Tarun Mahto, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) candidate from Ichagarh in the 2024 Assembly elections. In November 2025, Ichagarh police detained Mahto over an alleged attack on a police team during a dispute involving illegal extortion from sand-laden trucks. He was allegedly beaten and subjected to “third-degree” torture in custody. His wife later wrote to the then Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, alleging custodial assault and torture.
Taking suo motu cognizance of the letter, the High Court initiated proceedings and converted the matter into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).