J&K's Kishtwar district shuts down after minor impregnated by teacher dies, five arrested

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir's mountainous, Kishtwar district is observing a shutdown on Thursday over the rape and the subsequent death of 14- year old girl in remote Chatroo village.

So far police have arrested five person, including a teacher in connection with the case.

The victim was a resident of Chatroo village. She was a class IV student at Government Middle School Bumalpora in Gurinalla area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district, where 102 students are enrolled.

According to officials, the minor, who was impregnated by a school teacher, was referred to District Hospital Kishtwar by her family members for termination of pregnancy on August 20. While being shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment, she died on way in the ambulance.

According to SSP Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, inquest proceedings were initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death of the minor.

“During course of investigation, material disclosing the commission of cognizable offences surfaced, following which the proceedings were converted into FIR No. 34/2026 at Police Station Chatroo under Sections 4/6/8/10/17 of the POCSO Act and Sections 61(2)/65(1)/90/91/92 of the BNS,” he said.