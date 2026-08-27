J&K's Kishtwar district shuts down after minor impregnated by teacher dies, five arrested

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir's mountainous, Kishtwar district is observing a shutdown on Thursday over the rape and the subsequent death of 14- year old girl in remote Chatroo village.
So far police have arrested five person, including a teacher in connection with the case.
The victim was a resident of Chatroo village. She was a class IV student at Government Middle School Bumalpora in Gurinalla area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district, where 102 students are enrolled.
According to officials, the minor, who was impregnated by a school teacher, was referred to District Hospital Kishtwar by her family members for termination of pregnancy on August 20. While being shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment, she died on way in the ambulance.
According to SSP Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, inquest proceedings were initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death of the minor.
“During course of investigation, material disclosing the commission of cognizable offences surfaced, following which the proceedings were converted into FIR No. 34/2026 at Police Station Chatroo under Sections 4/6/8/10/17 of the POCSO Act and Sections 61(2)/65(1)/90/91/92 of the BNS,” he said.
The SSP said during further investigation, Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also added.
As the incident caused outrage across Jammu and Kashmir, SSP Kishtwar constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Addl. SP Kishtwar to conduct a thorough, scientific and time-bound investigation into all aspects of the case.
“During the subsequent investigation, material surfaced against Khalid Hussain S/o Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh R/o Gorinal, Tehsil Chatroo, a teacher posted at Government Middle School, Gorinal, where the minor was studying. The investigation has brought forth allegations of repeated sexual assault upon the minor, allegedly resulting in her pregnancy,” the SSP said.
He said it surfaced during investigation that Khalid allegedly in a criminal conspiracy with his brother Tariq Hussain had provided and administered medicines purportedly intended to terminate the pregnancy.
Investigation, he said, revealed that during the course of minor’s medical treatment, she was initially taken to PHC Chatroo and thereafter shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar by Tariq and others, allegedly in connivance with Farooq Ahmed, a daily-wage/sweeper employee at District Hospital Kishtwar. “She received medical treatment and underwent an ultrasound examination at the DH Kishtwar”.
“Further investigation led to the arrest of Farooq Ahmed R/o Kishtwar; Mohammad Ishaq and Riyaz Ahmed, both residents of Sheikh Pura, Gorinal. With these three arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has reached five,” the SSP said adding more arrests, wherever warranted by evidence, are underway.
He said the SIT is investigating all aspects of the case.
SSP said the investigation is being conducted in a fair, impartial, professional, scientific and evidence-based manner.
“Every aspect of the case is being thoroughly examined, and further legal action against any person found involved will be taken strictly according to law,” he said.
The accused teacher, who allegedly impregnated the minor, has been suspended by the authorities.
The incident has caused outrage in Jammu and Kashmir with political and religious leaders and civil society groups demanding stern punishment to the guilty.
Meanwhile, Kishtwar is observing shutdown today against the rape and death of the minor girl.
All shops and business establishments in the victim's native village Chatroo and other parts of the district are closed.
Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo has called for a complete bandh to protest against the incident and demanded justice for the victim.
He has called upon the administration and investigating agencies to ensure a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation so that every person found responsible was brought to justice.