Nepal floods: High alert in parts of UP; vulnerable rivers being monitored, rescue team ready

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts have stepped up vigilance along the Gandak and other rivers flowing downstream from Nepal following devastating flash floods in the neighbouring country that have killed at least 177 people and left nearly 826 missing, including hundreds of Indian tourists.

The floods, triggered after an ice-rock landslide blocked a river near the Nepal-China border, have caused extensive damage to roads and bridges and disrupted connectivity across several districts. Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said nearly 300 Indian tourists were among those reported missing.

In Maharajganj, senior officials have been deployed in vulnerable riverine areas to continuously monitor the water levels and flow of the Gandak, Darjaniya, Tail Fall and other water channels receiving water from Nepal. Additional District Magistrate Prashant Kumar said the administration was fully prepared to respond to any sudden rise in water levels.

Officials have been instructed to keep relief and rescue teams ready, while villages along riverbanks and low-lying areas are being closely monitored. Residents have been advised to avoid approaching rivers, follow official instructions and refrain from spreading or believing rumours.

Neighbouring Kushinagar has also intensified preparations as water levels in the Gandak, locally known as the Narayani, rise. District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar, inspected vulnerable villages and the Valmikinagar barrage and urged residents to remain alert.

The administration is closely watching settlements in sandy areas across the river, where people and livestock live close to the riverbank. Plans are in place to shift residents to safer locations if water levels rise sharply.

The Valmikinagar barrage in Bihar is also being monitored, with all 36 gates opened. The discharge increased from around 1.04 lakh cusecs at 8 pm to 1.42 lakh cusecs by 10 pm.

An SDRF team equipped with rescue gear has been deployed, while police and PAC personnel have been placed on alert. Officials have also been directed to use loudspeakers to warn vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, prayers and yajnas were held in Vrindavan for those affected by the Nepal floods and for the victims.

(With inputs from PTI)