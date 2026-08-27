Punjab employees’ maha hartal intensifies after CM Mann cancels meeting

CHANDIGARH: A statewide strike by Punjab government employees, the ‘Maha Hartal’, today intensified as they pressed the AAP-led state government to accept their demands, including the release of pending dearness allowance.

The agitation is set to intensify further after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cancelled a meeting with representatives of various employee unions scheduled to be held in Jalandhar this afternoon.

Due to the strike, functioning has already been affected in various government departments, while OPD services in hospitals have also been hit.

Ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the scale of the planned agitation presents a significant political challenge for the AAP-led state government, with around 7.50 lakh employees and pensioners participating. The protest has the potential to influence nearly 38 lakh voters when their families are taken into account.

Over 150 employees’ bodies under the banner of Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch have joined hands for the ‘Maha Hartal’ to press the state government to accept their long-pending demands.

Now, there is a standoff between government employees and the state government in Jalandhar amid the strike, as a 16-member representative committee of employees had gone to meet CM Mann at PAP in Jalandhar over their pending dearness allowance (DA) dues and demand for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme.

When the meeting was about to begin, Mann categorically said that he would hold talks with striking employees only when they ended their strike. In a post on X, he said that the protesting employees are part of the family, but talks and protest cannot go together.